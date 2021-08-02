Noida: A rare species of Indian Pangolin was found roaming on the streets of Noida Sector-53 and was later rescued by the police. Upon receiving the news, Noida Police captured the animal and handed over the pangolin to the forest department on Saturday. According to the forest officials, the pangolin may have reached the area moving alongside the Hindon river, where it was reported by the locals.Also Read - Rare & Endangered Indian Pangolin Rescued Near Agra, Released Back Into Its Natural Habitat

Since the rare and endangered animal is not easily recognisable, a group of passersby was bothering it and had to be removed from the spot, police said. Notably, the Indian pangolin is an endangered species and its scales, used for medicinal purposes, are in great demand in South East Asia. An average-sized pangolin is sold for anything between Rs 2-3 crore.

Watch the video here:

“The species is elusive, thus two sightings within two months is very rare. There is a possibility of its breeding population here. We are now vigilant and will also try to mark the areas of its possible habitat within the city. We are delighted that such a rare species exists in our city’s limits,” PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, GB Nagar told Hindustan Times.

The Indian pangolin is a brown-yellow coloured solitary, shy and slow-moving mammal. As per International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the pangolin is part of the “red list”, while the Indian pangolin is listed as “endangered”. India is home to two of the eight pangolin species found across Asia and Africa — the Indian pangolin and Chinese pangolin.