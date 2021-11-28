The Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, Australia was in for an amazing surprise when it was recently handed an extremely rare lizard by a member of the public. The park had seen two-headed snakes and even sharks in the past, but never a lizard. While the lizard’s deformity makes it rare, it’s a blue-tongue lizard that is pretty common across Australia and can be found in backyards.Also Read - Viral Video: Two Snakes Dance in Rain Like Akshay-Katrina in Tip Tip Barsa Pani. WATCH

Handlers at the park were shocked and excited about the lizard, which they have named Lucky. It is now receiving the best care from experts at the reptile park. “We will treat him like the special little guy he is,” said Daniel Rumsey, head of reptiles at the park. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra and Python Fight Aggressively in Water. Watch Who Wins

Some experts said the lizard would live for long in the wild. The park said animals with this deformity often don’t survive due to their eating difficulties and inability to defend themselves from predators. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Cuddles and Kisses Pet Snake, His Reaction is Too Cute. WATCH

The video was posted on Instagram by Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, who keeps sharing amazing posts about reptiles with his 5.7 million followers. “Wow unbelievable. This is one incredible little blue tongue skink can you believe your eyes,” Jay wrote in the caption.

The video shows a close view of the little lizard which has two heads and three eyes. It could be seen that its two heads share the third eye in the middle. However, only the outer two eyes seem to be functional.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Blue-tongue lizards are not poisonous and pose no risk to people or pets. The lizards will expose their blue-tongue as a warning when encountered and could also turn towards the threat, hiss, and flatten their body to make itself look bigger.

Netizens were mesmerised by the rare lizard and flooded the post with comments saying, “Wow” or “Beutiful”. A user said the two heads of the blue-tongue lizard make it “double amazing”. Here are some of the comments from the post: