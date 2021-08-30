Viral Video: Many people assume that rabbits hate water, and rightly so because most of them are scared of water and are rarely seen swimming. Rabbits, whether wild or domesticated, are widely considered to be ground-dwellers and swim only when they are in danger. So, spotting a rabbit swimming is a rather rare event! However, in a video going viral on social media, a white rabbit can be happily seen frolicking and swimming in the water. The video has shocked and amazed social media users, many of whom watched a rabbit swim for the first time.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Celebrates Janmashtami by Dancing to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', Delights The Internet | Watch

A Twitter account called Buitengebieden, shared the video with the caption,” Rabbits can swim fast.”

Watch the video here:

One user explained the rare event saying, ”These can yes! They are rare though. Regular wild and domestics, sadly, can not. Domestics actually shouldn’t even get wet, as they are susceptible to hypothermia.” A second user expressed surprise and wrote, ”My whole perspective on life changes, absolutely mind blowing that I just found out bunnies can swim.”

Many others said that one should never force a rabbit to go into the water as it can cause extreme shock. It is generally advisable not to bathe pet rabbits or put them in a swimming pool, as the trauma of being submerged in water may lead to shock.

Here are other reactions to the video:

I've never seen a rabbit swim. And this one seems to do it just for fun… — Draken (@Drakensrede) August 28, 2021

My whole perspective on life changes, absolutely mind blowing that I just found out bunnies can swim. 😭 — Christmas (Furry) (@lcyChristmas) August 28, 2021

I was today years old when it learned rabbits can swim…😳 — LisaF (@GreytMomma) August 29, 2021

So strange that it's doing it for fun! I've had several rabbits. None of them like water/baths. — Lyka Boss (@lykaboss) August 28, 2021

Notably, swamp rabbits, often swim through water to avoid a predator but don’t particularly enjoy being in water. Have you ever seen a rabbit swim?