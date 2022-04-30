Viral Video Today: White peacock or the Indian peafowl is another species of the Indian Blue peacock, which is native to South Asia. The white peacock is said to be a rare species of peafowl due to its special condition of genetic mutation.Also Read - Viral Video: Fight Breaks Between Peacock & Goat in Jungle, Video Amuses The Internet | Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a stunning white peacock taking flight in Isola Bella island in Italy. The peacock looks majestic as it flies down into the beautiful garden from a statue on top. The way it spreads its wings and flies gracefully is truly a sight to behold.

If you’re not aware that peacocks can fly, they do, sort of. They tend to run and take several small leaps before a big final hop. They can’t stay airborne for very long, but their huge wingspan allows them to flutter quite far.

The video reshared on Twitter by the user ‘Yoda4ever’ has received over 238k views and 20k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?