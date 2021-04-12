Thrissur: Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney M’s Rasputi, two Kerala medical students recently lit the internet up with their energetic and groovy dance. The 30-second-long video of their dancing in blue scrubs was posted on Instagram and it shook the internet, particularly after a lawyer with leanings to the right wing warned Janaki Omkumar’s parents, citing the religion of Naveen Razak. But the dancers chose to ignore what the lawyer has been driving at and also the subsequent heated discussion online about their religion. Also Read - Viral Dance Video of Kerala Medical Students Delights The Internet, Don't Miss The Eyebrow Trick at The End | Watch

Now, the Kerala police too have latched on the dance- video in an endeavour to spread awareness among the people on the need to getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. On its Twitter handle, the police posted a video of two vials of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines moving to the tunes of one of the band’s popular number.

‘Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre. Crush The Curve. Back to Basics. #keralapolice #CovidVaccine (sic),’ tweeted the Kerala Police, using the contemporary way of promoting the vaccines among the public.

Netizens loved the idea and many applauded Kerala police. See reactions:

Quite a contemporary way of promoting vaccination. Need of the hour! — Narendra Shenoy (@NarendraShenoy5) April 11, 2021

Innovative…

Kerala you did it again… — Ranjitha (@Ranjith17724028) April 12, 2021

Very creative from Gods own Country. — Rattan Mukherjee (@RattanMukherjee) April 12, 2021

😂😂 that was a lovely one .. — Priyesh (@cbpriyesh) April 12, 2021

The two dancers have been identified as MBBS students namely Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak from Thrissur Medical College, Kerala. While Naveen is in the 4th year, Janaki is in the 3rd year. Both of them are trained dancers, and are part of their college dance team.

After the video went viral, Naveen posted an illustrated image featuring the duo where he has thanked people for liking and sharing the video.

”We’ve heard over n over of being viral overnight and right now we are in a trance!!Right now we feel it. Thank you @janaki_omkumar for pairing up for this choreo and @mushthak_ali_k for putting it up together. And a special thanks to @the_.faceless._girl for this awesome illustration. We owe each other a million. A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not so frequently active social media user myself have luckily been on the buzz for the past few days. And yeah, the high of this buzz is fun😆❣️!! Thank you everyone for the support and cheers. You guys mean a lot!”, Naveen wrote on his instagram page. B

Both Naveen and Janaki sought to ignore the comments made by the lawyer about their dance. As the social media started discussing their religion, the fellow students of Janaki and Naveen posted another video with more students dancing to ‘Rasputin’. They all appeared on video wearing their scrubs and masks.

