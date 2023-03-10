Home

Video: Rat Bites 8-year-old Boy at McDonald’s in Telangana, Family Files FIR Against Management

Rat Bites 8-year-old Boy at McDonalds in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old boy got bitten by a rat at a popular restaurant chain Mcdonald’s while he was relishing his meal. The incident occurred in the SPG hotel located in Telangana’s Kompally. In a CCTV footage, installed at the restaurant, a rat can be seen running out of the restaurant’s washroom into the sitting area and biting the boy.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the father took his son to a nearby hospital in Bowenpally and got him a tetanus shot along with an anti-rabies shot. An FIR has been filed against the management of the restaurant chain.

Watch this Major @SHenrixs was having dinner at @McDonalds in Kompally, #Telangana, when a 🐀 out from restaurant’s toilet, bit his son’s thigh. Savio immediately took his son to MH for tetanus & anti-rabies shots. He has now file FIR against #McDonalds management. pic.twitter.com/NdBQa7jOnt — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) March 10, 2023

As per the complaint filed by the family, there are two flesh wounds on the boy’s left leg. The boy will receive two more anti-rabies shots in a span of a few more days.

About The Incident

A rat came out of the washroom of the restaurant and tried to hide under the table where the child along with his family was sitting. In the video, the rat can be seen running up the 8-year-old boy’s trouser and bit him near his groin area. The father immediately pulled his son towards him, held the rat from outside his shots, and managed to take it out.

A probe into the matter is on.

