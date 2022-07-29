Trending News: A shocking video of negligence has surfaced from a medical college in Jagdalpur city of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. Rats were caught on camera chewing up drip pipes of patients and drinking glucose from them at Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College.Also Read - Drake Wears Sidhu Moose Wala T-Shirt At Toronto Concert in Honour of Late Singer. Watch Viral Video

The video posted by Live Hindustan on Twitter was recorded by relatives of a patient admitted to the hospital. The clip showed a patient lying on a hospital bed with an IV drip attached to his left arm. A big rat can be seen crawling down from a hole in the ceiling and onto the drip stand.

The rat can then be seen nibbling on the drip pipe and drinking glucose water flowing out of it. According to a report by the news portal, the superintendent at the government medical college admitted that the hospital is facing the issue of increased rats on the premises. So far, 1200 rats have been killed at the medical institute as per the report.

Watch the video below:

When the dean of the medical college, Dr. U.S Painkara, was questioned on the issue, he claimed that they can only comment after the proper investigation of the incident.