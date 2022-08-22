Viral Video Today: King cobras are one of the most venomous snakes in the world that are commonly found in India. They generally feed on other snakes and occasionally eat small mammals, lizards, and birds. Most captive cobras are raised on mice and rats. While cobras prefer eating other snakes, that doesn’t mean they’ll shy away from eating small animals when they’re hungry. One such king cobra was seen hunting a baby rat, but fortunately, the little guy was saved by its parent.Also Read - Viral Video: 6-Foot-Long King Cobra Spits Up Viper It Swallowed in Odisha. Watch

The video titled 'Rat vs Snake Fight' was shared on YouTube and has gone viral with over 82,000 views. In the video, a king cobra can be seen attacking a baby rat but an adult rat comes in to save the day. The cobra wasn't very large and the rat seemed angry at the snake for trying to hurt its offspring.

The rat bites the cobra's tail and jumps on it, making the snake run for its life. The snake can be seen trying to get away from the rat's wrath. Meanwhile, the baby rat is in the background behind its parent. The rat chases after the cobra as it manages to slither away. This chase goes on for a while before the video ends. But the rat was the clear winner in this fight.

Watch the viral video below:

That was savage!