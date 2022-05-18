Viral Video Today: Ratan Tata, who is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists of our time, is often credited for taking the Tata Group to new heights and making it one of the most respected business conglomerates in the country and the world. Ratan Tata is popularly known for giving the world its first Rs 1 lakh car – the Tata Nano.Also Read - "Was Always Meant For All Our People"- Ratan Tata Pens An Emotional Note On Tata Nano

A video is going viral that shows Ratan Tata arriving at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano, that was launched back in 2008. The former Tata Group Chairman was seen arriving at the hotel with a driver and no bodyguards. However, he was escorted inside safely by the hotel staff. Also Read - If I Tell You, I'll Be Fired: Anand Mahindra Tells Twitter User Asking About Scorpio Launch

The video was shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The reel has received over 1.6 million views and 125k likes. Netizens were touched that the industrialist traveled to the hotel in such a humble way without any fancy cars or retinue of people. Also Read - Assam CM Presents State’s Highest Civilian Award ‘Asom Baibhav’ to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

“The legend himself was snapped by our follower Baba Khan today outside the entrance of the Taj Hotel. Baba says he was amazed by his simplicity as he had no bodyguards, just hotel staff who escorted him in his small Tata Nano,” Viral Bhayani said in the caption.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a recent post on Instagram that went viral with over 1 million likes, Ratan Tata shared the motivation behind manufacturing the most affordable car ‘Tata Nano’. He also shared a photo of him with the yellow-coloured Tata Nano with a sea of media persons surrounding him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

“What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads,” said Ratan Tata in his post.

“One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first, we were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people,” he added.

As mentioned by Ratan Tata in his post, the purpose of Tata Nano was to provide an affordable car to the Indian families who couldn’t afford cars like Maruti 800 and Alto, starting at around Rs 2 lakh, back in 2008.