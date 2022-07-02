Jaganath Yatra 2022: Clad in navy blue kurta, Jai Makwana, on streets of Gujarat’s Vadodara, chanted a traditional bhajan in Hindi, in a way to pay his obeisance to Lord Jaganath in his very own robotic Rath Yatra. Yes, you read that right– Robotic yatra! Calling it as ‘amalgamation of science and tradition’, Makwana’s new way of integrating technology with ritual is going viral on the internet.Also Read - 10 Things That Make Puri's Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra Different This Year

Speaking to ANI, Jai said, “This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath.”

Watch the video here:

Gujarat | Vadodara’s Jai Makwana pays a robotic tribute to Lord Jagannath calling it an amalgamation of science & traditions “This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath,” he said (1.07) pic.twitter.com/R4YmasCSKQ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

In this viral videos, Jai is seen singing traditional aarti (religious song) with few other other walking alongside him. With the music of worship bells ringing in the background, the robotic rath yatra is seen moving on its own. Wonder how? It is not that a difficult guess. Makwana revealed that, instead of traditional rope, this robotic rath yatra is operated via phone bluetooth service.

Vadodara, Gujarat | “This robotic rath is is operated via phone Bluetooth instead of the traditional rope,” Jai added said pic.twitter.com/OwW0VtcqaB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

People from across India gathered at the Bada Danda, Puri, on July 1 to celebrate the grand chariot celebration of the holy trinity of Lord Jaganath, accorded as Lord Vishnu’s incarnation, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. The Rath Yatra finally took place after a hiatus of two years owing to COVID-19.

One of the prominent Hindu festival, it is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksh. People flocked the temples to seek blessings of Lord Jaganath and partake in the vibrant grandeur of the yatra.