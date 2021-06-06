The COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe for over a year now has led to the closure of schools, cancellation of exams and many more and this has undoubtedly affected the formal education of children globally. And, as India is currently fighting the second wave of the pandemic, there’s no sign of offline classes resuming any time soon keeping in mind the health of the children. Amid all these, a video of two kids speaking about ‘qurbaani (sacrifice)’ and ‘balidaan (sacrifice)’ to battle against COVID-19 is going crazily viral on social media. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

Watch the video here:

In the video, one of the kids can be heard saying, “Agar corona se ladhne ke liye humari padhai qurbaan karni pade jai toh Modiji hum tayyar hain (If to fight against corona, we have to sacrifice our studies, then Modiji we’re ready).” Then the other kid with some extra zeal adds, “Agar saat saal bhi school bandh karna pade toh yeh balidaan hum denge (If schools have to remain closed for seven years, we’ll sacrifice that too).”

The hilarious video is receiving huge love from netizens for the choice of words by the kids as they talk about innocent solutions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to it:

