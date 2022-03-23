New Delhi: In a rather dramatic incident which will definitely remind you of the movie ‘Naayak’, an Aam Aadmi Party corporator on Tuesday jumped into a drain to clean it and later took a bath with milk. The incident came to light when Haseeb-ul-Hasan, AAP councilor from East Delhi, visited Shastri Park and found a drain stinking and overflowing. In true movie style, Hasan then jumped into the overflowing sewage drain to clean it up.Also Read - ‘Hard Work Should Be Silent’: Pradeep Mehra Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral | Watch

A video of the incident which went viral on Twitter shows the councilor standing chest-deep in the drain in a white kurta while using a rake to remove the floating debris. After the clean-up, Hasan’s supporters showered milk on him, much in the style of actor Anil Kapoor in the movie Nayak.

Watch the video here:

Hasan later told the media that the drain was overflowing and even after repeated complaints to officers, no action had been taken. He alleged that instead of putting this issue before the higher authority, nothing has been done for the people of the area, NDTV reported.

Delhi Municipal Election

The incident comes ahead of the Municipal elections which are scheduled to be held in April 2022. Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday approved a bill that proposes to merge Delhi’s three municipal corporations into one. This means that instead of the present – East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation – there will be only one civic body in the national capital city. However, the announcement of the schedule for the municipal corporation elections will depend on the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the state election commission officials said on Tuesday.