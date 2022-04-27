Red Bull Plane Swap Crash: ‘Red Bull Gives You Wings’ is a popular tagline of the brand that you might have seen in its. The ads and messaging the energy drink that people can do impossible things with the power of Red Bull, including flying. The brand thought it could pull off a daredevil stunt, something that’s never been done before, but it went horribly wrong.Also Read - Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Loses His Cool, Punches Passenger on Plane After He Pesters Him | Watch

A video of a Red Bull stunt is going viral in which two pilots attempted to swap planes in mid-air over the Arizona desert. While one pilot managed to pull off the stunt, the other didn't and had to use his parachute. The plane he was supposed to get into mid-air crashed but both the pilots were okay and so was the other plane.

Cousins Luke Aikins, 48, and Andy Farrington, 39, from Arizona in the US, attempted the plane swap stunt for Red Bull. Each pilot was supposed to switch off the engine of their plane and send it into a nosedive, while the pilots jumped out and free fell towards each other’s plane. The pilots were to enter the other plane through the window and then pilot the aircraft to land it safely.

Local authorities said the plane crashed near Eloy, roughly 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of downtown Phoenix.

The footage of the stunt was live-streamed on Hulu. People who witnessed the stunt also shared their recordings on social media.

Authorities are now investigating the crash of one of two planes that were part of the Red Bull plane swap. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot of the plane that spun out of control on Sunday (April 24) evening and crashed ended up landing safely by parachute. The other pilot regained control of the second plane and landed safely. The federal agency said it denied an organiser’s request for an exemption from regulations that require people operating planes to be at crew-members stations and wear safety belts.