Viral Video Today: Red pandas are adorable little creatures and whatever they do, like the giant panda, will look cute. Like giant pandas, red pandas like to eat and sleep most of the time but they are also playful creatures.

A video is going viral on social media where two red pandas are fighting aggressively but it looks like they’re playing. As red pandas are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, they are usually found in snowy or rainy mountain forests.

The video shows two cute little red pandas standing with their paws, ready to fight in their enclosure in the snow. They both then tackle each other angrily, which just ends up looking like they’re giving each a high-ten. The two then start rolling in the snow adorably in an attempt to attack each other. Netizens found the clip super cute and made fun of the red pandas for fighting in such a loving way.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?