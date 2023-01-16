Home

Viral Video: Super-Fast Reflexes Save Baseball Player And Woman Reporter From Speeding Ball | WATCH

So here we witness the importance of having good, fast reflexes.

Viral Video: Good, fast reflexes can do wonders. Reflex action is defined as “a sudden and involuntary response to stimuli”. Reflexes play a vital role in our daily lives, like avoiding a collision with some barrier that appears suddenly on our way while walking, avoiding injuries by letting us get away from potentially dangerous situations, getting injured by touching a hot or cold object, hitting the right target or avoiding getting hit in the case of an air force fighter pilot, and so on. They can win games that are played in a fast mode like soccer, cricket, and baseball.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a similar situation. Here, a television sports reporter is having a word with Evan Longoria, an American professional baseball third baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball (MLB). However, at the time of the shooting of this video, he was playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, as the ticker shows. The two are standing inside a baseball stadium and at a distance from the batter who is visible in the background. While Evan and the reporter are busy chatting, the batter hits a ball with great force and that is directed towards the two.

Just when it seems that either of the two would get badly hit by the speeding ball, the unthinkable happens. Evan somehow notices the fast-approaching ball and catches it, thus saving himself and the reporter from getting hit.

I for one would never want to be in a situation like this unless, of course, I’m able to stop the projectile with agility and fast reflexes.