Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. Nearly all the refugees have gone to other countries in Europe, where they have generally encountered a warm welcome.

Heartbreaking images and videos have surfaced on the internet showing adults and children making their way out of war-struck Ukraine with whatever little belongings they could manage to bring with them. Amid this, a video is going viral on social media where a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl was thrown a birthday party at a refugee camp in Romania.

The celebration was organised by volunteers and emergency services personnel at the Romanian refugee camp. The little girl, Arina, was with her family in a makeshift tent for the refugees when the volunteers greeted her with gifts and balloons and sang her Happy Birthday for her.

The video was shared on Instagram by goodnews_movemen with the following caption: “Humanity… a refugee camp in Romania comes together for a Ukrainian girl on her 7th birthday… let’s wish Arina a happy birthday below. Thank you to the helpers!”

