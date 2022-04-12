Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a massive fight ensued between two groups in Mumbai, over momos. Yes, you read that right. The Tibetan-Nepalese savoury snack was at the centre of an ugly brawl between two groups selling momos in Powai area of the city.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Wears Karan Kundrra's Mom's Gold Bangle in Viral Video, #TejRan Fans Call it Proof of Roka

The incident reportedly occurred in Shankaracharya Marg area of ​​Powai around 11 pm on Monday night. A video of the brawl that included sticks and lathis, has now gone viral on social media. In the video, two groups can be seen punching and hitting each other with sticks even as people and cars continue to pass in the street.

Watch the viral video of fight between momo-sellers in Mumbai here:

Meanwhile, the police have taken four accused into custody and an investigation has been launched in the case.