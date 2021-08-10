Bangkok: Earlier in June this year, an elephant’s video of crashing into a woman’s kitchen and looking for snacks went hugely viral on social media platforms. Well, the hungry elephant is back again in the same house to grab some munchies and a video of its hunt is going viral yet again. The incident was reported from Southern Thailand’s Chalermkiatpattana village in the wee hours as the elephant hungrily looked for food. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a handle named Now This with the caption, “Remember the elephant that went viral in June for smashing through a home in Thailand? Well, the same elephant just did it again — to the same people.”Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Angrily Throw Garlands at Each Other During Wedding Ceremony | Watch

Remember the elephant that went viral in June for smashing through a home in Thailand? Well the same elephant just did it again — to the same people. pic.twitter.com/BxZjHux68n — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2021

The video of the elephant that went viral in June was also shared by Now This that showed the resident of the house, Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon getting the shock of her life when she heard crashing and banging sounds and found an elephant poking through her kitchen wall. The video showed the male elephant, named Boonchuay, searching for anything to eat and was seen curiously running its tusk across the kitchen cabinets, knocking pans in the hope of finding something edible.

WATCH the old viral video here:

A family in Thailand awoke to a hungry Asian elephant busting through their wall and rummaging in the kitchen. The elephant, which is reportedly known to occasionally cause trouble for humans in the area, was likely attracted to the smell of food 🐘 pic.twitter.com/jD2xtXvEEz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 22, 2021

As per old media reports, Boonchuay is a frequent visitor at the Chalermkiatpattana village. “They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food,” said Itthipon Thaimonkol, a park’s superintendent. Meanwhile, Thai media reported that the same elephant had even paid a visit to Ratchadawan’s kitchen on one of those occasions, causing damage worth almost 50,000 baht (£1,140).