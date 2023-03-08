Remote Controlled Safety Floats Make Swimming Learning, Rescue Easier | Watch

Home

The new safety float looks promising and if it is successful then it would greatly assist the lifeguards and individuals alike.

Viral Video: Today is Holi and a holiday. Those celebrating this vibrant, colourful festival must be soaked in coloured water. Now, it is going to be summer season soon, and many will go swimming. Those who learnt the art will enjoy all the splash without any inhibitions but the ones who would be learning will be nervous and edgy, which is natural and nothing to be ashamed of. For beginners, the trainers use different safety equipment like safety hooks, lifeguard tubes, inflatable swim rings, and lifebuoy rings.

With all safety measures in place and armed with the equipment, it’s time to hit the pool. But then it does happen that even the most experienced and specialist swimmers get stuck and need to be rescued and pulled out of the water, especially at the beaches. For this, the lifeguards use various methods like rescue tubes, backboard/spineboard, shepherd’s crook, ring buoys, lifebuoys, reaching poles, and safety floats. But these are used manually and take a bit of time. Keeping this in mind, new, remote-controlled swimming safety float is being tried.

The viral video shows a prototype of a remote-controlled safety float.

These remote controlled safety floats are an interesting alternative to the normal options pic.twitter.com/ET5aHiX3ex — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) March 4, 2023

