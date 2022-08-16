Viral Video: The internet is a treasure trove of funny, interesting and fascinating content, which keeps us entertained throughout. One such video is of a hilarious interaction between a boy and a reporter, and it is sure to make you laugh. The video has been shot at a street wherein a local news reporter asks a Class 6 boy from Bihar some questions and the answers he gives are just so funny. The reporter first asks him his favourite subject and without understanding it properly, he confidently replies, ‘Baigan’ (brinjal). The reporter then corrects the boy saying he’s asking about ‘subject’ (vishay).Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Bride Steals The Show As She Dances to Bhojpuri Song, Delights The Internet | Watch

The boy says “Oh sorry, it’s English.” He then asks the boy, “Do you remember any poems in English?” This time too, the boy replies with the wrong answer confidently saying, “Yes…55. I can spell till 55..even 100.” Later, he asks the boy to tell him who the country’s PM is. The boy first answers, “Nitish Kumar”, and then “Lalu Yadav”. When the frustrated reporter stresses upon the word PM , he says “Modi”. When asked the full name, he replies- “Modi sarkar!”

The hilarious video was captioned as, ” Life mein bas itna confidence chahiye.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 9 lakh likes and several hilarious comments. One user wrote, “Over confidence,” while another commented, “English- Mujhe kyu toda?” Other users filled the comment section with laugh and fire emojis, with people being in awe of his confidence. The video is making people laugh and users can’t get over the boy’s reply.