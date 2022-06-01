Viral Video: The internet is full of interesting and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained thoroughly. One such hilarious video that has gone viral on Instagram is that of a funny interaction between a school boy and reporter in a classroom. The video has been shot at a classroom wherein a local news reporter asks students a few questions and the answers he gives are just so funny.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enters With Swag, Rides a Tractor to Her Wedding Venue | Watch

The reporter first asks the student what his father does. When the student answers his query, he asks the boy, ”Do you get food in the school?” He says yes. Later, he asks him if he knows the meaning of toilet in Hindi? Without thinking, the student answers- Class. Hearing this, the reporter was taken aback, but he asks the same question again. He then says that the meaning of toilet is class!

The hilarious video has been shared on Instagram on a page named bhutni_ke_memes with 3 laugh emojis.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, amusing people who can’t stop laughing at the boy’s answer. Many posted funny reactions and laugh emojis in the comments section. Others defended the boy and said that people shouldn’t make fun of him for not knowing English.

