Teacher Ka Video: A video is going viral on social media that shows a hilarious interaction between a school teacher and a news reporter. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'sakhtlogg' with the following caption: "Padhai ho rhi bhot bhayankar". It has received over 10,100 views and 500 likes.

In the clip, a news reporter could be seen a school teacher and her class students. To test her English, the reporter asks the teacher to spell the month of 'January'. This simple question makes the teacher nervous and she diverts it saying he should ask the kids. When the reporter asks a girl the same question, she spells January like this: 'J-A-U-N-D-AY', pronounced as 'Janvari'.

The reporter then comes back to grill the teacher and asks her to spell the same word. "Haan toh suniye na…," she says. The reporter holds the mic in front of her and she confidently says, "J-A-N-Y, Janvary!" In the teacher's defense, she might be teaching at a Hindi-medium school in some rural area where English is not taught, so it's not fair to test her knowledge in something she probably doesn't teach.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF REPORTER ASKING TEACHER SPELLING OF JANUARY:

They should definitely enter the spelling bee contest!