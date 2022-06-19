Viral Video Today: Australia has secured its place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Peru on penalties in an intercontinental play-off in Qatar. This will be Australia’s fifth World Cup in a row, having qualified every time since 2006. Australian fans were gathered in the southern hemisphere winter cold on Monday to watch the Australia’s World Cup playoff against Peru at outdoor viewing areas.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Escapes By Opening Locked Door With Nose, Netizens Say Clever Boy. Watch

A TV reporter was covering an outdoor viewing of the playoff in Melbourne's downtown Federation Square. As football fans erupted in celebration with Australia booking a spot in the Qatar World Cup, the TV journalist started celebrating with them while he was reporting the match on air. Tony Armstrong is a sports presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and a former professional Australian rules footballer. He was among the thousands of people who could barely contain the joy.

A video of the Australian journalist looking overjoyed is going viral where he could be seen screaming into his microphone "Yes, we're through, we're through to the World Cup" as he mixes it up with revellers. The reporter went wild while he was on live TV and could be seen hugging fans and jumping with joy.

Watch the viral video here:

Australian journalist Tony Armstrong is going viral for celebrating the national soccer team’s qualifying berth in the 2022 World Cup on live TV. The Socceroos, as they’re nicknamed, defeated Peru on penalty kicks on Monday to advance to soccer’s biggest stage. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Zrg1U8w71p — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 19, 2022

