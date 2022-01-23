A hilarious video is going viral on social media that has left netizens in splits. The video shows a reporter asking simple questions to a boy but his replies to each question are too funny to miss. The video will surely make your quarantine blues go away this Sunday or at least put a smile on your face.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghost Activity Caught on Camera at UK Pub. Footage Will Give You Chills. WATCH

The video was shared on Twitter IPS officer Rupin Sharma with the following caption: “Sawaal-Jawaab chhodo. Confidence hona chahiye…” In the 45-second video, a reporter is seen interviewing a Class-6 student from Bihar. Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks 'Mask Kyun Nahi Pehna', People Come Up With Hilarious Responses | Watch

The reporter asks the boy, “What is your favourite subject?” The boy confuses subject with sabji (vegetable) and answers confidently saying “Baigan (Eggplant)”. The reporter corrects the boy saying he’s asking about ‘subject’. The boy says “Oh sorry, it’s English”. Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks Boy 'What Will You Do When You Grow Up', His Answer Will Make You Laugh So Hard | Watch

The reporter then asks the boy, “Do you remember any poems in English?” The boy again replies with the wrong answer confidently saying, “Yes…55. I can spell till 55..even 100.” The reporter gets frustrated and the boy’s friends start laughing at him. He corrects the boy again and translates poem in Hindi for him, “Poem… Kavita!”.

For the last question, the boy has an even funnier answer. The reporter asks him, “Who is the prime minister of our nation?” The boy answers, “Nitish Kumar”, who is the incumbent Bihar CM, and quickly corrects himself to another wrong answer “Lalu Yadav” when the frustrated reporter asks about the PM again. His friends help him out and tell him it’s Modi so the boy tells the reporter its “Modi”, he then asks for the PM’s full name and the boy replies- “Modi sarkar!”

Watch the viral video below: