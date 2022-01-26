Republic Day 2022: On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, India’s champion athletes have a little gift for their fellow citizens. The country’s hero athletes who stole the show for the country at the Tokyo Games 2020 have come together on one platform once again. However, this time it is in a different avatar to recite India’s national anthem and celebrate the spirit of unity.Also Read - 73rd Republic Day: ITBP Troops Brave Bone-Chilling Cold, Unfurl Tiranga at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh | Watch

Featuring in the video, released on Monday, via social media channels, are 18 of India’s medalists at the Tokyo Games both Olympics and Paralympics. The rendition featured Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina Borgohain, Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathunia, Devendra Jhajharia, Praveen Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Sharad Kumar, Harvinder Singh and Manoj Sarkar.

Watch the video here:

“As a soldier as well, it is a matter of pride when you hear our national anthem in a foreign land. When it plays even people from other countries give us respect. It is a matter of pride for all of us,” javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games told Indian Express.

‘Jana Gana Mana’ was formally adopted as the National Anthem of India on January 24, 1950. Keeping in mind the importance of this day, the video was unveiled on January 24, 2022. All thanks for this goes to former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder Director at the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), the country’s leading sports management college, along with his team through a concept called The Sports Heroes, which celebrates India’s sporting heroes.

“Keeping in mind the stupendous success achieved by Indian sportspersons at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and this year’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, IISM has directed and produced the National Anthem which has brought all these athletes together for the first time. “The objective this time as well remains the same: To inspire both the people of India and fellow sportspersons to take up Sports and dedicatedly desire to achieve success in this field,” said Kulkarni about the concept.

(With IANS inputs)