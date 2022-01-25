Viral Video: Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicated a musical performance to the nation, making citizens bean with pride. In a video shared by official Twitter account of ITBP, two jawans played an instrumental version of the patriotic song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’. While Constable Rahul Khosla played Mandolin, Head Constable Passang Sherpa was seen playing kazoo and guitar, respectively.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sings Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Her Parents, Moves Internet to Tears | Watch

Watch the video here:

मेरा मुल्क, मेरा देश, मेरा ये वतन

शांति का, उन्नति का प्यार का चमन… Listen to the instrumental by ITBP jawans dedicated on Republic Day 2022 Constable Rahul Khosla on Mandolin Head Constable Passang Sherpa on Kazoo and Guitar pic.twitter.com/v5Y1YnaGOF — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 25, 2022

The video has gone viral and people love their musical talent.

Must watch. Excellent musicians..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/75atElmxPF — Sagar M Sathe | सागर म साठे | (@sagarsathe2504) January 25, 2022

Wow🇮🇳❤️ — Aditya Sapkale (@AdiBunty333) January 25, 2022

They are our pride…🚩

They are honest….🚩

They are devoted…🚩

They are dedicated…🚩

They are committed…🚩

They are our legand…🚩

They are adorable…🚩

They are feather in the cap of Nation… 💐💐💐 https://t.co/BkBIjV21WU — AJEET SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@AJEET_SHARMA_30) January 25, 2022

..😍👌🏼

Guitar and Kazoo by Head Constable…

Mandolin by Constable… https://t.co/sdOGSBEMA7 — RulerOfGods (@RulerOfGods1) January 25, 2022

Jai hind jai bharat — Shubham Singh (@Shubham75852996) January 25, 2022

Sung by renowned singer Kumar Sanu, Mera Mulk Mera Desh is from the 1996 Bollywood movie ‘Diljale’. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Javed Akhtar, and the music has been composed by Anu Malik.