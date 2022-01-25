Viral Video: Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicated a musical performance to the nation, making citizens bean with pride. In a video shared by official Twitter account of ITBP, two jawans played an instrumental version of the patriotic song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’. While Constable Rahul Khosla played Mandolin, Head Constable Passang Sherpa was seen playing kazoo and guitar, respectively.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sings Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Her Parents, Moves Internet to Tears | Watch
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral and people love their musical talent.
Sung by renowned singer Kumar Sanu, Mera Mulk Mera Desh is from the 1996 Bollywood movie ‘Diljale’. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Javed Akhtar, and the music has been composed by Anu Malik.