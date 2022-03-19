As Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, major cities still remain under attack and the stories of victims whose homes have been destroyed are heartbreaking. A helpless kitten was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv city.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Ukrainian Couple Stands Up To Armed Russian Soldiers. Watch

Footage shared on social media shows rescue officials saving the kitten by carefully extracting her out of the rubble alive. A video shared on Facebook that is going viral with over 149k views shows an emergency service team frantically working to free the cat while they were still "under fire".

Ukraine's State Emergency Service later confirmed that the owners had died in the Russian rocket attack, but the kitten was taken away and sent to a new home. The caption of the Facebook post said that after the rescue, the kitty was handed over to a woman who promised to take good care of it.

Watch the viral video below: