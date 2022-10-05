Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday shared a video demonstrating their efforts in rescuing a kidnapped child. In a dramatic turn of events, police in Greater Noida on Monday foiled a kidnapping and extortion bid after an encounter, rescuing the child in less than 24 hours.Also Read - Female Teachers Fight With Each Other, Hurl Abuses Infront of Students in Hamirpur School | Watch

The boy was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday from Greater Noida after which the child’s father, a grocery trader, received a phone call allegedly asking for a ransom of Rs 30 Lakh. The police team then started the probe and after a tip-off, the accused were intercepted. When police intercepted the accused, a gunfight was ensured between them. The accused, DCP said, fired on the police, following which the cops fired back injuring the two accused even as their accomplices escaped. Also Read - Watch: Aerial View Of World's Highest Shiva Temple. Norwegian Diplomat Shares Viral Video

“Two other accused escaped. The boy was safely brought to his parents. Teams are out to nab other accused,” he added. Also Read - Navratri Celebrations Take Over Mumbai Airport As Passengers Break Into Impromptu Garba Dance On Chogada | Watch

UP Police shared the video and wrote, “Rescuing Happiness- A kidnapping for ransom of an 11-year-old child was foiled by @noidapolice, recovering the child safely within 12 hrs. 3 criminals were arrested in Police encounters in which one of t accused succumbed to the injuries sustained in retaliatory Police firing.”

UP POLICE SHARES VIDEO OF RESCUING KIDNAPPED BOY: WATCH

Rescuing Happiness- A kidnapping for ransom of an 11-year-old child was foiled by @noidapolice, recovering the child safely within 12 hrs.

3 criminals were arrested in Police encounters in which one of t accused succumbed to the injuries sustained in retaliatory Police firing. pic.twitter.com/u35XqCzdlw — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 4, 2022

The police team, involved in the operation, will be awarded Rs 25,000 each, the DCP said.

(With ANI Inputs)