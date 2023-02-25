Home

Viral

Viral Video Shows Results Of Car Crash Test At Different Speeds, Results Will Blow Your Mind | Watch Right Here

Viral Video Shows Results Of Car Crash Test At Different Speeds, Results Will Blow Your Mind | Watch Right Here

According to a report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), over-speeding remains the biggest killer on Indian roads.

Viral Video Shows Results Of Car Crash Test At Different Speeds, Results Will Blow Your Mind Watch Right Here

Viral Video: A long time back the authorities had come up with the slogan “Speed Thrills But Kills” to educate drivers and riders about the dangers of driving and riding vehicles at high speeds. This was done because many road accidents were taking place due to high-speed driving and riding.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), over-speeding remains the biggest killer on Indian roads. The road accident report released by the MoRTH said that more than two-thirds or 69.6 per cent of victims of road accidents who died in the year 2021 were involved in cases of over-speeding and nearly three lakh road accidents took place in 2021 due to over-speeding resulting in the death of more than 1.07 lakh people. Alarmingly, the death toll was higher than the 91,239 deaths that were reported in 2020.

You may like to read

2021 was the third year in succession where over-speeding was the biggest cause of all road accidents in India.

A video has been shared on Twitter by @AwanishSharan, (IAS 2009 Batch Chhattisgarh Cadre) with the caption, “Speed Kills. See the Impact.” The video shows a speed crash test demonstration in which a car hits a barrier at different speeds and the impact of the crash on the vehicle.

The first test is conducted at 30 mph (48.2803 kmph) followed by 50 mph (80.4672 kmph) then 80 mph (128.748 kmph) then 120 mph (193.121 kmph) and the speed goes up to 160 mph (257.495 kmph) followed by 200 mph (321.869 kmph) and the final test is conducted at 260 mph (418.429 kmph).

SEE THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Speed Kills. See the Impact. pic.twitter.com/rAE0NiyWKQ — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 23, 2023

Speed is never an option unless you are in law enforcement like the police or highway patrol or in emergency services like ambulance and fire department.

The video has elicited responses from many users. Sharing a few here:

Dinesh Shastri @DineshShastriDS Replying to @AwanishSharan and @Sandhya_Bscp “स्पीड और जीवन की स्पीड तरीका अच्छा है समझने का (a nice way to teach about speed and (speed of) life) 🙏🌹🌹🙏”

kailash patel @kailash_patel Replying to @AwanishSharan “खंभे से टकराने पर यह स्थिति हैं तो सोचो सामने की गाड़ी भी 100/120 की स्पीड से आ रही होगी तो क्या स्थिति होगी! एक सोच (this is when the car crashed in a pole, just imagine if a car is approaching from opposite direction at speed of 100/120, then what would be the scenario! Just for a thought).”

Atul Tiwari @ATULSIR7 Replying to @AwanishSharan “Very nice message sir”.

Rajat Trivedi @rajattrivedi23 “I think 80 is best speed where u have control of the car.”

ABHISHEK @BrainstormAbhi Replying to @AwanishSharan “#SadakSuraksha #JeevanRaksha.”

Prabhat mohan @prabhatmohan78 Replying to @AwanishSharan “My god.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.