Home

Viral

Viral video sparks outrage as retired army officer is dragged on car bonnet in brutal road rage case

Viral video sparks outrage as retired army officer is dragged on car bonnet in brutal road rage case

A shocking viral video shows a retired army officer being dragged on a car bonnet for nearly a kilometre after a road rage incident, sparking nationwide outrage and police action.

Gwalior: Shocking video captured on mobile shows how a retired army officer saved his life by hanging on the bonnet of the car during a minor argument over road rage in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and was later thrown on the road.

What started as a Dinner Table conversation ended in Horror

Reports claim that the incident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday night in Maharajpura near the Bhind Road region. The deceased man was reported to have Kalyan Kishore Kant Sharma, a retired army officer returning home with his brother-in-law after dinner.

While driving back home, their vehicle allegedly hit another vehicle. Two occupants from the other car came running and started verbally abusing the two and started physically assaulting them.

Horror on Wheels!

Sharma who was standing in front of the car to stop it somehow ended up on the bonnet of the vehicle when the driver pushed him onto the bonnet. Video footage that has been widely shared on social media platforms, clearly displays how Sharma was seen hanging onto the bonnet while the car is speeding away.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It was when the accused applied brakes that Sharma fell off from the bonnet and landed on the road badly hurt and screaming for breath.

Video goes Viral, netizens freak out

Videos like these shake netizens to their cores and rightfully so! People on social media platforms expressed their disgust and disbelief over the “brutality” that was shown towards the elderly man and demanded that action should be taken against those responsible. Many netizens stated how shocked they were that such trivial arguments could lead to death.

Video: Retired Army Officer On Bonnet, Man Drives For A Km After Road Rage https://t.co/tHfsBhg1Ju pic.twitter.com/MhJGeRuDHP — NDTV (@ndtv) February 2, 2026

However, people living near the spot had called the police in by the time the video was uploaded. Following which Sharma went to the Maharajpura Police Station himself to file an official complaint.

Victim Identifies Accused, Police arrest them

After Sharma filed an official complaint, the police acted fast and arrested one of the accused persons and recovered the vehicle used in commission of crime. According to police officials the search for the second accused person is underway and they hope to arrest him soon.

Inspector Yashwant Goyal spoke to the media and stated that they have registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant sections of IPC and attempt to murder.

While Sharma is stable and recovering from his injuries, netizens, and government officials have taken to social media platforms in support of Sharma and demanding justice for him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.