Viral Video: Amid ongoing festivities, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a woman can be seen vandalising the potteries of roadside vendors in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that the woman, a doctor by profession is the daughter of retired IAS officer Shankar Lal. She lost her cool as the local vendors put up their stalls in front of her house in Gomtinagar's Patrakarpuram.

Speaking to AajTak, shopkeepers said that the woman had asked them to remove their shops, however when they refused , she first poured water on the diyas on them and later broke them with a floor wiper.

"Madam came in the morning and asked us to remove our shops and also poured water on our diyas and other decorative items. She went on a rampage and destroyed diya stalls. It was all destroyed. I told her to give them some time. We would load items on a vehicle and shift to another place, but she did not listen", India Today quoted one of the shopkeepers as saying.

Advance Legal Action Taken

प्रकरण मे पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच कर समझा-बुझा कर मामला शान्त कराया गया, पीड़ित दुकानदारों से तहरीर प्राप्त कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जायेगी । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE LUCKNOW (@lkopolice) October 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Lucknow police informed that the matter has been pacified and advance legal action would be taken against the woman.