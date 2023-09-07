Home

Rhinos vs Lions: Watch Who Is The Real King Of Forest?

The viral video that captures lions and rhinos in a jungle was shared on Twitter.

Rhinos vs Lions: Watch Who Is the Real King of the Forest? | Photo: X Susanta Nanda

The internet is brimming with animal videos, but wildlife clips hold a special place among these viral videos, as people love to watch them for insights into what happens inside the jungle. These videos sometimes debunk many misconceptions, such as the belief that lions and tigers always dominate the forests, and that hunting is a constant affair. In a similar vein, they also reveal that lions are not always the mightiest animals in the jungle, and the animals in the wild often respect each other’s space to maintain peace. A recent viral video perfectly illustrates this phenomenon. The clip features two giant lions resting in the middle of a footpath. However, they appear to get startled as two rhinos approach them, prompting the lions to walk away.

In the video, the two rhinos leisurely stroll along a footpath in what seems to be a jungle. As they get closer to the lions, who are leisurely sitting in the middle of the pathway, the lions stand up and change their direction. The video has sparked a debate: some claim that lions are afraid of rhinos, while others argue that wild animals respect each other’s space and prefer to maintain peace rather than engage in unnecessary conflicts.

Watch What Happens When Rhinos Come Near Lions

Neither the Tiger,

Nor the lions are king of the jungle…

It’s all situation specific. https://t.co/hsOsONY1PS pic.twitter.com/0ocoQuvil2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) September 6, 2023

The video, originally shared by IFS officer Susanta Das with the caption, “Neither the tiger nor the lions are the kings of the jungle… It’s all situation-specific,” has garnered over 18,000 views and received hundreds of likes since it was posted.

Notably, IFS Nada is very active on his social media accounts and often treats his followers to intriguing wildlife videos. In a previous video, he shared footage of a tiger and a bear that surprised onlookers on a safari by playfully greeting each other and then disappearing into the wild.

