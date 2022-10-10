Guwahati: A video of a rhinoceros colliding with a speeding truck at Assam’s Haldibari Animal Corridor has surfaced on social media, enraging netizens. In the video, a rhino comes running out of a forested area and gets hit by the speeding truck. Notably, the truck tried to avoid hitting the rhino by changing the lane at the last moment but couldn’t. After being hit, the rhino gets up, but falls down again. It slowly gets up again, and scurries back into the forest.Also Read - Viral Video: Cardboard Used As Makeshift Plaster on Patient's Fractured Leg at MP's Bhind Hospital | Watch

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the incident, saying that his government will not allow infringement on the rhino's space. He also informed that the truck and the driver have been intercepted and fined. Sarma wrote, "Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor."

RHINO GETS HIT BY TRUCK: WATCH VIDEO

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

“What was the driver supposed to do there? He swerved well at such short notice. Build underpasses. Lame fines aren’t an excuse to bad design,” commented one person. “The 32 km corridor, during construction, would really trouble animals and might lead to destruction of trees, instead if the B’putra bridge at Numaligarh is completed, all heavy vehicles should be made to move via North Bank. For now, strictly enforce speed limits,” said another.

A third commented, “Sad to see the rhino getting knocked down. Neither the driver nor the rhino is at fault, except that actually, it is our fault at the end of the day for building highways through animal corridors.”

Actress Raveena Tandon also reacted to the video and tweeted, “Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! when will we learn and act!”

Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ when will we learn and act! https://t.co/YTZ4ST7Gu2 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 9, 2022

PTI quoted forest officials as saying the truck was going at 52 km per hours, which is above the 40 kph speed linit in the area.