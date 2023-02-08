Home

Viral Video: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Inside Delhi Metro Makes Desi Tweeps Angry – WATCH

Viral Video: A video of a ribbon-cutting event inside a Delhi metro has been going viral on the internet. Boys in a group decided to fasten a ribbon in front of a subway entrance. They intended that people cut the ribbon and board the train. In the short viral video, passengers were puzzled to find a ribbon in front of them once the train stopped, and they hopped in. One of the confused passengers received a pair of scissors from the teenager, who had tied the ribbon, to get inside the metro and cut it. The caption on the viral video read, “Ribbon Ceremony in #delhimetro 🎀 😂😂😂😂. Kudos to @ncr_boys_hr51 👏🏻👏🏻.”

While many users dropped laughing emojis, the ribbon-cutting act didn’t go well with many. Some individuals also questioned why scissors were permitted in the metro and wrote, “Metro me scissors kha se aaye ye btao phle.” Another one wrote, “This is wrong….and the public is laughing….there should also be an option to dislike, which can dislike such wrong content.” One of them also said, “Bhaiiii gate band bhi hote h or logo ko chot lg skti h this is NOT funny🙂.”

The video went viral in no time with 109K likes, over 400 comments and 1.3M views.

