Viral News: A bizarre incident was caught on camera where a cycle-rickshaw was seen moving by itself on the road but no one was riding it. Netizens have come up with hilarious jokes and theories for the ‘self driving rickshaw’.Also Read - Viral Video: Kind Man Performs CPR On Dog, Saves Its Life After It Collapses | Watch

The video, originally credited to Limon Sarker, was posted on Facebook by the page ‘Update of Nepal Banda’. It has gone viral with over 957k views and 6.7k reactions. “Tesla rickshaw with Auto Voice Command and Auto parking!” the caption of the post said. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Does Headstand To Get a Bath, Netizens Are Angry. Watch

The clip shows a busy road during a heavy rain storm. A few seconds later, a rickshaw parked on the side of the road can be seen taking a turn by itself and then moving back into the parking position. Some people on the sidewalk could be heard shouting and laughing as they saw the rickshaw move by itself. Also Read - Viral Video Latest Today: Youtuber Nizamul Khan Performs Dangerous Stunts on a Bike, Arrested - Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Many netizens termed the phenomenon of the rickshaw moving back and forth as ‘paranormal activity’. Other users said Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, would be shocked on seeing this auto driving rickshaw. A Facebook user pointed out that the video is from Bangladesh. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?