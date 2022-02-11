Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is the latest influencer to hop on the Pushpa bandwagon. It seems unlikely that the craze for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is going to die down any time soon. From Allu Arjun’s fiery dialogues to the catchy songs and the amazing dance steps of the songs, netizens and influencers are all over everything about the hit film.Also Read - Viral Video: American Dad Ricky Pond Dances on Kacha Badam Song With Son. Watch

After dancing on Kacha Badam with his son, the American dad is back with a dance performance on another trending song. He managed to recreate the viral dance of the Saami Saami song and nail the difficult step.

In the video posted on Instagram, Ricky Pond can be seen dancing with a muffler and doing Allu Arjun's dance step from Saami Saami. The video has received more than 2 lakh views and 33,000 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Netizens loved how well-executed Ricky’s dance performance was. They flooded the comments with praise for the dad with amazing dancing skills. Here are some of the comments from the post: