Viral Video: A 360 ride turned into a scary nightmare for riders Western Pennsylvania when they were left stuck upside down for a full 5 minutes. The incident took place on Monday at the Kennywood amusement park when the the ride, Aero 360, got stuck at a position that had the seated riders upside down, The Associated Press, reported. A video of the incident, taken by a guest at the park, shows the ride rocking back and forth for several minutes with guests strapped in and suspended in the air. Fortunately, none of the riders was harmed as they were evacuated safely.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enters With Swag, Rides a Tractor to Her Wedding Venue | Watch

In a statement, Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to the ground and evacuated the riders. “Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders…Safety is our first and foremost priority. The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted,” the park spokesperson was quoted as saying by CBS Pittsburgh.

AP shared a video of the incident wherein Aero 360 ride is seen stuck at its highest point with riders stranded in it.

Watch the video here:

“I think that’s really scary because just being stuck upside down for a couple minutes, it wouldn’t even feel great,” Lyla Brunner, a park-goer, told CBS. “I probably won’t ride it ever.”

Medical staff met with the riders and three of them visited the park’s first aid center as a precaution before being released back into the park, according to the statement. It’s not yet clear what led to the ride being stopped midway. The ride remains closed until the investigation is complete.

(With AP inputs)