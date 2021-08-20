Mumbai: Popular Radio Jockey and presenter Malishka Mendonsa and her colleagues are facing widespread criticism as a section of social media users are calling them out for allegedly making the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra uncomfortable by dancing in front of him during a virtual interview. So what did actually happen? RJ Malishka on Thursday posted a small clip of her interview with Neeraj, and as per the visuals shared on Twitter, she and her colleagues could be seen dancing to ‘Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri’ from the 1957 film ‘Naya Daur’, while the 23-year-old athlete watched on, kinda uncomfortably, through the screen.Also Read - Karishma Tanna's Sultry Pictures From Bulgaria Makes Khatron Ke Khiladi Co-Contestant RJ Malishka Whistle!

During the 30-second dance routine, the star javelin thrower could be seen sitting silently and smiling politely. Along with the clip, Malishka tweeted, "Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for Smiling face with halo 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai.

Watch the viral video here:

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

The video did not sit well with a vast section of netizens who accused her of making the Olympic medallist “uncomfortable” and slammed Malishka for her unprofessional behaviour. Some even compared the incident to “harassment”, while others condemned the “cringe-fest”. A Twitter user wrote, “Neeraj was evidently feeling awkward there, you should have known better and chosen a different way to conduct this interview/chat.”

Ugggh! Cringe max. So basically you are perpetuating the stereotype that the man is the real achiever and women are mere mujrewalis dancing to get his attention! How sick and sexist is this. Also, you guys can’t dance to save your life. — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 20, 2021

Several Twitter users even pointed out that not only was the dancing unprofessional, it would have also been slammed as sexist, had gender roles been reversed. “Utterly embarrassing. If the genders were reversed, it would be considered sexual harassment,” wrote Twitter user Akancha Srivastava.

Utterly embarrassing. If the genders were reversed, it would be considered sexual harassment. We need to behave better, much better. #NeerajChopra https://t.co/5PXVVGHyGS — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) August 20, 2021

“What if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?” asked another Twitter user. Another user sarcastically joked, “Dear @Neeraj_chopra1 I won’t charge any consultation fee if you need any psychological therapy after this incident.”

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it. I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too? Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021

Take a look at some more reactions to the controversial video here:

Dear @mymalishka How would your feminist self react if a female athlete was shown a dance by 5-6 male RJs on "ude jab jab zulfein teri" & by the end they asked her "zyaada to nahi cheda na aapko humne" ?? Please answer since you've been quite vocal on idea of gender equality — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 19, 2021

But that’s not all. Another clip from the interview is also being slammed on Twitter. In the clip, RJ Malishka asks Neeraj Chopra for a virtual hug or “jaadu ki jhappi” – a request he politely declines with a Namaste and says: “Namaste… Aise door se hi Namaste (I’ll say Namaste from a distance)” .