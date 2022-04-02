No, it’s not science fiction, it’s real life. A robot dog was recently spotted patrolling the empty streets of China’s Shanghai and broadcasting COVID-19 safety protocols for residents amid lockdown. According to Newsflare, the audio message on the loudspeaker taped to the dog could be heard giving COVID instructions to the residents such as wear a mask, wash hands frequently, check temperature’, and more.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Snake Skeleton Spotted in France on Google Maps. Is It Real? Watch.

The video was filmed in a residential community in Shanghai City on March 29. A resident sunbathing nearby said he thought it was a drone but later realized it was a robot dog. He felt it was very fancy as he has never seen it before. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Lowers Dog From 3rd Floor, Walks Him With Long Leash Amid Lockdown in Shanghai. Watch

As the video surfaced on social media, netizens shared their reactions, calling the black robo dog creepy. Twitter users said the scene looks like it would be something in the sci-fi show Black Mirror. “Is Black mirror becoming a reality,” a user tweeted with the video.

Watch the viral video below:

Full Lockdown in Shanghai, this is how they broadcast announcements. Robot Dog + Speakers#Shanghai #COVID #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/5kJdLrnL8p — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) March 29, 2022

Other instructions from the robotic dog were, “Gather less and improve indoor ventilation”, as well as, “Fight against the pandemic with science and stay civilised when outdoors,” South China Morning Post reported. Here’s a close-up of the robo dog and its messages translated from Chinese in English: