Robot Gets Tired After Day’s Work, Collapses: Watch

Robotics is very much in vogue and has mass use across industries.

The video is in a time-lapse, suggesting that the robot has been on the job for hours.

Viral Video: It has been a long time since we started availing the services of robots, the electronic humans, perhaps the first ever non-official definition of the wonder machine. Now, robotics is very much in vogue and has mass use across industries. One of the key reasons to deploy these programmable machines is their high efficiency and the ability to work for longer hours than humans without getting tired.

However, a video has surfaced showing a robot placing plastic containers on a conveyor belt. The video is in a time-lapse, suggesting that the robot has been on the job for hours and the last few frames show the real-time where the machine picks up a container and as soon as it lifts it, it collapses.

The video is shared on Twitter by Videos that will surprise you 😳 @moistonig with the caption, “Video of a robot collapsing in a scene that seemed to fall from tiredness after a long day’s work…”

Video of a robot collapsing in a scene that seemed to fall from tiredness after a long day’s work… pic.twitter.com/EFw8giecrM — Videos that will surprise you 😳 (@moistonig) April 11, 2023

Sometime back we shared a similar video that showed a robot assigned the task of placing a box into a plastic container. Not only did it fail to accomplish the task but it falls face down.

About 5-6 decades back we toyed around with the idea of manufacturing electronic humans, i.e., robots who would be made of metal and perform tasks just like human beings. Then we had a plethora of sci-fi movies and TV serials depicting the robots doing exactly as ordered. The movies and TV serials paved way for the real robots and subsequently, we have these metallic humans running on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and they have proved to be very effective.

