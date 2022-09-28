Viral Video: In an impressive demonstration of robotics and engineering, a robot set a Guinness World Record for fastest 100-meter dash by a two-legged robot. The robot, named Cassie, clocked the historic time of 24.73 seconds at OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center, starting from a standing position and returning to that position after the sprint, with no falls. Reportedly, Cassie has been developed at the university and produced by OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics.Also Read - Iran Woman, Seen In Viral Video Without Scarf On Head During Anti Hijab Protest, Shot Dead: Report

The robot has knees that bend like an ostrich's and operates with no cameras or external sensors, essentially as if blind. Cassie previously managed to run a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 2021 in just over 53 minutes.

ROBOT RUNS 100 METRES IN 24.73 SECONDS: WATCH VIDEO

Robot World Record: Not sure whether to be inspired or terrified? https://t.co/xevauknkpV pic.twitter.com/2SlycGFsaX — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) September 27, 2022



The development team said Cassie is the first bipedal robot to use machine learning to control a running gait on outdoor terrain.

“We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5k and also going up and down stairs,” graduate student Devin Crowley, who led the Guinness effort, said in the news release. “Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviors for robots is new and different.”

“Starting and stopping in a standing position are more difficult than the running part, similar to how taking off and landing are harder than actually flying a plane,” said artificial intelligence professor Alan Fern,. “This 100-meter result was achieved by a deep collaboration between mechanical hardware design and advanced artificial intelligence for the control of that hardware.”