Clumsy Panda Viral Videos: Nothing makes your day better than a clumsy panda, the adorable white and black animal that tries so hard to make it to the end of a work out session! Be it a tree top, a swing or just a regular path, pandas cannot just stop being clumsy. That is why we love them so much. Here are a few videos gone viral over social media. See pandas, rolling, twisting, falling down but simply being a bundle of love.

HERE IS ONE CLUMSY PANDA VIDEO:

ROLL-ROLL-ROLL YOUR WAY TO THE PANDA BAR

if anyone is having a bad day here is a video of pandas being clumsy while dumhdurum plays in the background pic.twitter.com/fBATCqqYnp — bia OHY2 PETITION 📝 (@biastal) May 23, 2020



JUST A REGULAR DAY AND PANDAS BE LIKE….



KUNG-FU PANDAS?

Don’t be fooled by the panda’s chubby, round appearance, and clumsy nature. These bears are skillful climbers that are known to ascend to 13,000 feet above sea level to feed on high bamboo forests. 🐼🎋#NationalPandaDay pic.twitter.com/cQbu8dpQAr — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) March 16, 2021

IF YOU THINK PANDAS ARE CLUMSY…

Just can’t get enough of these beautiful creatures, can we now?!!