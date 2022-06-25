Viral Video Today: An adorable video of a romantic and chivalrous seal is going viral that is just too cute to miss today. Who knew animals knew how to court their ladies better than most men? This seal was seen courting his lady like a proper gentleman.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Licks Juicy Meat But Its Inside the TV, Clip Has 9 Million Views. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'CreatureNature_' and has received over 4,200 views. The clip shows two seals in a pool enclosure. The male seal was given flowers on a string so he grabs the orange tulips and takes them to a female seal. The male seal hands the female seal the flowers with his fins and she wholeheartedly accepts them.

The female seal, who's clearly overwhelmed with joy and love, spins around in circles multiple times. Netizens found the video endearing and said it was really sweet of the male seal to gift his girlfriend flowers.

Watch the viral video below:

He gave her flowers…and she couldn't be any happier. 😁💐🦭 pic.twitter.com/u9Gfbz8iDO — Creature Nature (@CreatureNature_) June 20, 2022

How cute was that?!