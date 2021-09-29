Viral Video: In an ‘oops’ moment caught on camera, a teacher was left embarrassed after a romantic Bollywood song accidentally started playing on the LED screen. The hilarious incident happened at a tuition centre where many students were seen sitting together, attending a lecture. A male teacher wearing a mike, was imparting education to them, when out of nowhere, a romantic song started playing on the LED screen. Notably, the LED was installed to teach technical subjects to the students.Also Read - Viral Video: BJP Leader Jagdish Jaiswal Falls From Stage While Cheering For Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Watch

Seeing the song play, students burst into laughter, while the teacher looked totally puzzled, trying to figure out what happened. He continuously looks at the screen, while students make funny noises and keep on laughing. Many students recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

The video has also been shared by a user named bhutni_ke_memes on the social media platform Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, making people laugh and has elicited funny responses. The video has been viewed thousands of times on different social media platforms and has been liked by several people. One user joked, ‘Lagta hai guruji Shringar ras ko video k madhyam se samjha rhe hai,” while many others filled the comment section with laughing emojis.