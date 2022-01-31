Viral Video: Needless to say, China is known for its ground-breaking technology and innovation. As the threat of Covid-19 still looms large, China has become increasingly dependent on technology and deployed robots in order to maintain safety protocols by reducing human interaction. With the Winter Olympics set to take place in Beijing, more than 2,000 international athletes across the world are arriving to participate in the event. To reduce the risk of transmission, robots have now replaced room service staff at a Beijing hotel where athletes are staying.Also Read - Era of Machines! Robots Now Wipe Tables, Sort Trash & Open Doors at Google Offices

A video shared by Reuters shows how a robot delivers food to the guests. The robot arrives in front of the door and the guest types a pincode and then the robot reveals the packed food. Sharing the video, Reuters wrote, ”A Beijing hotel is using room service robots as the Winter Olympics approaches. Robots arrive at the guest’s door, the guest types a pin code into the robot and the robot opens to reveal the food. Once the guest has taken the food out the robot closes and moves off.”

Watch the video here:

A Beijing hotel is using room service robots as the Winter Olympics approaches. Robots arrive at the guest's door, the guest types a pin code into the robot and the robot opens to reveal the food. Once the guest has taken the food out the robot closes and moves off pic.twitter.com/NRbDCvhQBg — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2022

Another video shared by Reuters shows lunch being served by an automated machine from the ceiling. According to ABC News, Covid protocol will be strictly implemented for visiting media, athletes and officials during the Winter Olympics, compared to the games in Tokyo.