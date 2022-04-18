New Delhi: People visit Tiger Safaris to see the majestic feline—Tiger—in its own natural habitat. And if they are lucky enough, they manage a glimpse or two of the imposing big cat. But what if you witness more than just a glimpse?Also Read - Amid Take Over Battle, Elon Musk Demands Long Form Tweets As 280 Characters Not Enough For Him

A video that has made waves on the internet shows a fully grown rescued Royal Bengal Tiger jumping out from a boat right into the water. The big cat doesn’t look back and swims its way into the jungle. Also Read - Twitter Rebuffs Elon Musk's $43 Billion Offer With a 'Poison Pill'. Here's What It Means

Watch video

That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans. pic.twitter.com/u6ls2NW7H3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 17, 2022

Also Read - Twitter Not 'Held Hostage' by Elon Musk's Offer to Buy It: CEO Parag Agrawal to Company Staff

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parween Kalwan on Twitter who captioned it, “The Tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue and release of tiger from Sundarbans.”

Since it has gone viral, the netizens have gone crazy over what is certainly an extraordinary sight.

The reactions to the video are overwhelming and the Twitterati have given their own versions of the video.