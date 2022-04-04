Viral Video: A shocking video has captured the moment a Royal Enfield motorcycle suddenly caught fire and exploded in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. The video shared on Twitter shows a group of people gathered outside a temple when the incident took place. Notably, the bike was new and was parked outside a temple. Just then, the bike caught fire and exploded in flames. According to a NDTV report, Ravichandra, the owner of the motorcycle, drove non-stop from Mysuru to reach the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Guntakal Mandal after buying the new vehicle. He had visited the temple to conduct pooja.Also Read - Viral Video: Maharashtra Police Feed Water to Thirsty Monkey, Win Hearts of Netizens | Watch

According to the report, the bike caught fire following which its petrol tank exploded. As the flames engulfed the bike, people assembled there ran in shock and fear. Later, many doused the blaze by pouring water on the vehicle. As per local media, the reason why the motorcycle caught fire is not known yet. Thankfully, no loss of lives have been reported.

In a similar incident, a father-daughter duo was killed after an electric bike exploded while charging in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, last week.