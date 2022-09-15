Trending News: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view the queen’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin. Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Death Date Was Predicted By Twitter User; Same Person Foretold Something ‘Strange’ In Same Tweet | Read Here

The closed coffin sits on a raised platform, called a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament. One of the ceremonial guards standing watch beside the queen's coffin fainted and fell off the raised platform as mourners continued to pay respects to the late queen on Thursday.

A now-viral video showed the royal guard stepping off the platform briefly after swaying a bit before getting back to his position. Seconds later, the guard falls and lands face-first on the floor as the crowd gasps. Two men could then be seen rushing over to help him up.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ROYAL GUARD STANDING NEAR QUEEN’S COFFIN FAINTS HERE:

A royal guard at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin collapses inside of the chapel. pic.twitter.com/JI1MyfdtkV — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 14, 2022

His condition was not immediately clear. The BBC, who was live-streaming the ceremony, cut out its feed for several minutes as police and others responded, The Daily Mail reported.

After the funeral, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

The queen died in Scotland last Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.