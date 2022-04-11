Viral Video: The viral Kacha Badam trend doesn’t need any introduction as it’s all over the internet, making people groove to its peppy beats. From commoners to celebrities, the trend has also enthralled global audiences. Inspired by the same, a ‘Ramzan version’ of the peppy viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ has begun to trend in Pakistan with a video of a remixed version of the catchy number featuring cats and birds crooning the tune.Also Read - 'Le Lo 15 Rupay Ke 12 Angoor': After Kacha Badam, This Grape Seller's Catchy Jingle Goes Viral | Watch

Famed for his quirky viral videos, Pakistan YouTuber Yasir Shoharwady on April 7 released a cover of the original ‘Kacha Badam’ song by West Bengal peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar. Twitter has been flooded with memes and trolls by Twitterati slamming Shoharwady for his version of the song that he titled ‘Roza Rakhunga’. While a section of people mocked him for mimicking animal sounds in the song, others expressed their anger over the Karachi born singer for hurting their religious sentiments.

Watch the video here:

Singer gets trolled:

“Billi ko chock krne ki kia sense hai … And why kacha badam ki beat,” a Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “ye dekh kar mera roza makro hogaya hai…”Omg he needs to let go of that birdddd,” a third Twitter user wrote.”Kachaa badamm ka halal version agiyaa,” wrote another.

We want justice for this cat😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/DbxR5bsM5D — Takenbydepression (@Takenbydepress1) April 10, 2022

Meow, kaacha badaam, cats and mynah birds, the beard of an unhinged sociopath. Man's covered it all. https://t.co/jp8oh2sFQ6 — ظلِ الہٰی (@XilleIlahi) April 9, 2022

Kachaa badamm ka halal versin agiyaa 😭😂😂😂 — Attiya (@attious_15) April 8, 2022

Billi ko chock krne ki kia sense hai … And why kacha badam ki beat 😭😂 — Zubair Tahir (@zubair_taher) April 8, 2022

I have always found Kacha badam beat very catchy. Creativity dekhein, he used the same for a ramzan song 🤦🏻‍♀️ — MichelleooO (@michelleoo_o) April 8, 2022

Most social media users also said they were offended as Yasir chose the holy month of Ramzan to release the song which was according to them a pun on their religious sentiments.”This is how we use religion,” a Twitter user wrote

“Ak bar is ko keh k daikh lo k islam main music haram ha, kya pata is ka imaan bach jaye aur hamara damagh,” wrote another.

Ak bar is ko keh k daikh lo k islam main music haram ha,kya pata is ka imaan bach jaye aur hamara damagh — Chai Laade (@SerotoNiLL) April 8, 2022

For the unversed, the viral trend started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats. Its popularity soon drew even celebrities worldwide to groove to its tunes.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or ‘zakat’ and engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

(With ANI inputs)