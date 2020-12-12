New Delhi: A good samaritan saved the life of a 23-year-old woman after she lost her balance and fell on the tracks of Mumbai local just as a train was approaching. The brave Railway Police Force (RPF) constable, Shyam Surat, did not think another second and jumped on the railway track to rescue the woman in the nick of time. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV placed at the station. Also Read - RRB CBT Admit Card For Ministerial And Isolated Category Available For Download | Step-by-step Guide to Check

Surat was applauded for his work and saving Aneesha Sheikh from being run over by the approaching train.

The incident happened on Thursday evening on Platform 2 of Sandhurst Road Railway Station in Mumbai, the police noted. Sheikh was walking on the platform when suddenly she felt a little dizzy and fell on the railway tracks next to the platform.

The heroic act of the RPF constable was then shared by the Railways on all their Twitter handles on Friday.

Salute to Hero of RPF Mumbai

Constable Shayam Surat saved life of a lady who fell on the Rly track at Sandhust Road stn. pic.twitter.com/vkF7CcLoDy — Central Railway RPF (@rpfcr) December 10, 2020

10.12.20 Sandhurst Road Station, Mumbai div CR-RPF Constable Shyam Surat jumped to the track to save a lady who fell on the track from the platform. His Alert & Swift action saved the lady from getting runover from the approaching train #EverydayHeroes #LifesavingAct #Insaniyat pic.twitter.com/WX3nXwJ9Jz — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) December 11, 2020

The CCTV footage also showed how passengers who were on the platform awaiting the train signalled to stop it as Surat lifted the woman from the railway tracks.

The video went viral on social media platforms as people cheered the constable for saving the woman’s life in such a short span of time.